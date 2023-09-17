NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, and the Boston Bruins

Jujhar Khaira heading to Minnesota

Elliotte Friedman: Have been hearing that the Minnesota Wild and Jujhar Khaira are working on something and he could be at their training camp.

Michael Russo: Khaira will get either a PTO that ends up being a contract or a contract before the start of training camp. He’s a big center and will provide depth.

Michael Russo: Would assume that Khaira’s contract will be a two-way deal.

Rick Dhaliwal: Immigration issue may mean he’ll have to sign a PTO to be able to cross the border and they it’s a one-year, two-way deal.

Mikael Backlund another Calgary Flame waiting to see how things shake out

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: 34-year-old Mikael Backlund is another Calgary Flames player entering the final year of his contract and he wants to see how things play out a bit.

“I haven’t closed any doors. I’m excited to start the season. We’ll see how things shake out.”

There have been a lot of changes in Calgary over the past year. Backlund is coming off a career high 56 points but knows he doesn’t have many years left.

“There were so many things that happened over the year – coaching staff, management, big stars leaving a year ago… I just want to see where this organization is going,”

“I only have so many years left, and I want to make the most of it.

“I love Calgary. I’m not just going to take off and leave. It’s a big decision, but that hasn’t been done yet.”

It seems unlikely that Bruins and Flames will work out a deal

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: It seems unlikely now that the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames are able to make a big trade despite being linked throughout the offseason.

Multiple GMs have confirmed the Bruins checked in on Flames center Elias Lindholm, as well as defenseman Noah Hanifin, who is from Norwood, MA.

The Bruins don’t have first-round draft picks and top prospects that would allow them to acquire these types of players unless they are willing to trade Fabian Lysell or Mason Lohrei.

Both Lindholm and Hanifin did last week that they were open to staying in Calgary.