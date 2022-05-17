NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild – Fleury, Deslauriers, Dumba and Fiala

Fleury is open to re-signing

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild pending UFA goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he’d be open to re-signing with the Wild.

In free agency, winning and family will be factors in where he signs.

Nic Deslauriers wants to stay

Jessi Piece: Minnesota Wild pending UFA is very adament that he wants to re-sign with the Wild.

“There’s something special here. It’s not a one-year thing and you’re done. …it’s a special place for sure.”

Matt Dumba on the trade rumors

Dan Mizutani: Wild defenseman Matt Dumba on having to hear his name in the trade rumors basically every offseason: “This is home to me. I’m going to do whatever it takes to be the best player I possibly can for the #MNWild and be the leader I know I can be. I hope everyone else believes in that, too.”

Wild may need to move Dumba to fit in Kevin Fiala

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild are basically working with a $69.8 million salary cap next season because of the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.

Kevin Fiala is coming off a career high 33 goals and 85 points and is a pending RFA. He’ll be looking for a raise from his $5.1 million cap hit.

The Wild currently have only $8.18 million in cap space and it they want to re-sign Fiala, they’ll need to move salary.

Fiala when asked if he wants to stay.

“Well, actually, there’s no other answer than we’ll see. I don’t know. We just lost and there’s (been) no conversation yet and not in this two days either, so we’ll see.”

Trading Matt Dumba and his $6 million cap hit would give the Wild some room. Dumba is entering the final year of his deal and has a 10-team no-trade clause. Dumba on the rumor mill.

“Billy’s got some decisions to make and he’s going to do whatever is best for this hockey club. I want to be a part of that. We all do. But hockey is a crazy business. You see it every year. Never once have we carried over the same team since I started playing. Things happen. It’s a business. But I’m not going to think about it too much.”

