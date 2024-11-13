NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

The Minnesota Wild aren’t thinking about a Kirill Kaprizov extensions just yet

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin when asked about Kirill Kaprizov being eligible for a contract extension on July 1st and if he takes his potential future cap hit when going about their current business.

“No. We’re a long way away from that. We’re just focusing on the season. We just want to play. Kirill just wants to play hockey. We just want to play hockey. We’ll figure all that out later.”

At least $12 million for Igor Shesterkin?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Think that the New York Rangers will eventually extend goaltender Igor Shesterkin for at least $12 million a year. Going to $11.5 million or more has to do with the hard salary cap and not the position he plays. Whenever he re-signs, there will be the debate if goaltenders should make that much though.

Could a ‘big’ change be coming to the Boston Bruins soon?

Jimmy Murphy of RG.org: There is some talk/leaks that the Boston Bruins could be looking to make a ‘big’ change. Now, would this be a coaching change or a trade? A source said:

“It’s no secret that he wants a scoring winger for the top-6, but don’t be surprised if he snags another top-6 center. Are we talking about a legit No. 1 center? Probably not because those are hard to find on the trade market, but maybe a 1B like they already have in Lindholm.”

Sources said last week that the Bruins had been talking to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who had some interest in defenseman Brandon Carlo. The Blue Jackets claimed Dante Fabbro off waivers, so that might have stalled talks.

Another source said the Bruins talked to the Utah Hockey Club and the Anaheim Ducks. Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been in the rumor mill but he hasn’t had a good start to the season.

Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams award in 2023. He doesn’t think his message had gone stale but is lost for words with what has happened to this roster.