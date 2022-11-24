NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and the Top 20 NHL trade targets

The Wild are looking for some offensive help

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin admits that he is looking for some offensive help. He’s hoping they can find it internally before going externally.

Guerin said they’re still deciding on where is best for forward Marco Rossi. They are debating on whether going to Iowa of the AHL is in his best interest temporarily.

Ryan Reaves asked for a trade and the Rangers can now fit in Patrick Kane

Vince Z. Mercogliano: A source is saying that Ryan Reaves asked the New York Rangers for a trade when they were in Los Angeles.

The Rangers moved quickly and shed his $1.75 million cap hit. They will accrue cap space leading up to the deadline.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Hypothetically the Rangers now have the space to be able to acquire Patrick Kane with the Chicago Blackhawks retaining 50 percent of his salary and not having to involve a third team to retain salary.

Top 20 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top 20 players who are available and who could be available before the deadline.

1 Bo Horvat – Vancouver Canucks – pending UFA – $5.5 million – Potential fits could be the Avalanche, Red Wings, Bruins and Oilers.

2. Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA – $10.5 million

3. Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA – $10.5 million

4. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – two years left – $4.6 million

5. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – pending UFA – $7 million – No trade until January 1st.

6. Timo Meier – San Jose Sharks – pending RFA – $6 million cap hit, and owed a $10 million qualifying offer.

7. Anthony Duclair – Florida Panthers – one year left – $3 million – The Panthers don’t have the cap space right now to activate him off the IR.

8. Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets – pending UFA – $2.8 million – Could they get a first and third or more for him?

9. Sean Walker – Los Angeles Kings – pending UFA – $2.8 million

10. Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – four years left – $11.5 million

11. Jack Roslovic – Columbus Blue Jackets – one year left – $4 million

12. Nick Jensen – Washington Capitals – pending UFA – $2.5 million

13. Andreas Athanasiou – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA – $3 million

14. Shayne Gostisbehere – Arizona Coyotes – pending UFA – $4.5 million

15. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – pending UFA – $2.25 million

16. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – two years left – $6.65 million

17. Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks – pending UFA – $3 million

18. Ryan Reaves – New York Rangers – pending UFA – $1.75 million

19. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – pending UFA – $6.375 million

20. Kasperi Kapanen – Pittsburgh Penguins – one year left – $3.2 million