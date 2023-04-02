NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Minnesota Wild prospect undecided

Hockey News Hub: Minnesota Wild prospect Danila Yurov on deciding whether to sign with Metallurg in the KHL or sign with the Wild: “I will decide before April 30.”

John Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Pittsburgh Penguins should be able to find a way to be better next season as they head into the offseason with $20 million in salary cap space.

Don’t expect defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Chad Ruhwedel to be back next season. Maybe the Pens will be able to find a third-line center.

Think it’s time for the Penguins to go a different direction with their general managers. Don’t think Ron Hextall is the right person for the job.

When Kris Letang signed his contract extension last season, Sidney Crosby said he’d like to continue playing until Letang’s deal is up. That would be five more years for Crosby and put him at 40 years old.

Wouldn’t give Tristan Jarry a long-term extension. maybe a short-term deal, but not for six years. If Jarry won’t do short-term, you move on. This is the only season that he’s dealt with injuries.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The left side of the Montreal Canadiens blue line is crowded and they’ll have to make some moves this offseason.

Joel Edmundson is healthier now and could be moved this offseason. If it weren’t for his health, he likely would have been moved at the deadline. He has one year left at $3.5 million.

Mattias Norlinder or William Trudeau could be two left-handed defensemen that could be included in bigger trades this offseason. At the AHL level the Canadiens are also deep on the left side.

GM Kent Hughes will ponder several scenarios this offseason as he looks to fill other areas of need,