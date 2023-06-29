NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Wild talks with Filip Gustavsson and Brandon Duhaime continue

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that contract extension talks with pending RFA goaltender Filip Gustavsson’s agent in Nashville have been positive. They’re talking longer than expected but progressing.

“It’d be very helpful if we had that done, but it’s not 100 percent necessary,” Guerin said. “We’ve got things mapped out. There’s just not a ton of wiggle room and things we can do. We’re in a good spot whether we get him signed the next couple days or not.”

think he could get a one-year deal at $3.2 million or a three-year deal at around $3.4 – $3.5 million.

The Wild have also held some productive talks with pending RFA Brandon Duhaime. He could get a one or two-year deal at just over $1 million. Could be a trade option for the Wild.

If the Wild aren’t able to re-sign Ryan Reaves, they look for a similar player to replace him.

The Wild won’t be sending Sam Steel a qualifying offer.

Quick hits on Maple Leafs, Erik Karlsson, Blake Wheeler, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: If Ryan Reaves doesn’t re-sign with the Minnesota Wild, he could end up with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Austin Watson could be another option for the Maple Leafs, and depending on price, Miles Wood.

Believe the Boston Bruins are looking to clear some more salary cap space.

If the San Jose Sharks get Erik Karlsson’s number down to $8 million, it could get real interest.

Believe the Seattle Kraken are looking for an offensive center.

Think the Pittsburgh Penguins have shown some interest in Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler. Not convinced that anything will happen. (article may have been written before the Penguins traded for Reilly Smith)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still trying to re-sign pending UFA Alex Killorn and RFA Tanner Jeannot.