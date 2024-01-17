NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s hard to see the Minnesota Wild trading Joel Eriksson Ek

Michael Russo and Joe Smith: The Minnesota Wild could use some future assets but they extended some potential trade pieces in Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman. The team has been in a free fall, they have cap issues and they’ve got a tough second half schedule.

Vancouver Canucks fans may be hoping, but it’s hard to see the Wild trading forward Joel Eriksson Ek. He’s been their best two-way forward and he’s on a team-friendly deal.

The Winnipeg Jets have spoken with two of their pending free agents

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said late last week that they have had talks with the agents for pending free agent defensemen Dylan DeMelo and Brenden Dillon. He added that talks aren’t ongoing.

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs go after Corey Perry?

Sportsnet: Justin Bourne, Nick Kypreos, and Elliotte Friedman on if the Toronto Maple Leafs should be interested in signing free agent forward Corey Perry.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David Amber: “This version of it is burning the questions and we start with you Justin. Should the Leafs pursue Corey Perry?

Bourne: “I’m no on that. I just don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze. I think you have to look at your roster and say ‘okay, how are we going to utilize this guy?’ You know is he gonna come in and play on their second power play unit? Well, you got Tyler Bertuzzi plays net front there and already deserves more opportunity.

Yes, he’d be a good player in the fourth line. He’d be better than some guys they have but I just think all that comes with Corey Perry with what he’s just been through, it’s just the juice ain’t worth the squeeze for me.

Kypreos: “Well, I think to your point, it would take a lot more homework to understand where your comfort zone is with him. And let’s face it, this isn’t just one guy making a decision of the ownership group. You got Bell. You got Rogers. There’s a bigger play in all of this.

But I think at this point of the, where the Leafs are in their program, and where potentially the year, next year might look like, this might be the year that you have to roll the dice and yes. He can score on the bottom four. No, he doesn’t need the power play to do it. But I wouldn’t necessarily pass on it real quick here. Elliotte.

Friedman: “I’m with Nick you do your due diligence and you know, he has to be comfortable with the idea too. But you know, he’s always wanted to play in Toronto. He tried to before. You know if everything works behind the scenes, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.