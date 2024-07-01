NHL Rumors: Montour, Predators, Stamkos, Bruins, Teravainen

Brandon Montour heading out West

Pierre LeBrun: “All signs point to Brandon Montour signing with Seattle once the market opens, seven years and around $50 million”

On the Nashville Predators

Pierre LeBrun: “Are the Nashville Predators going to steal the day? Front-runners on Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and could also end up with Brady Skjei.”

Chris Johnston: “ Believe it or not, the #preds also remain in on UFA Chandler Stephenson . Could be big fireworks today in Smashville.”

Pierre LeBrun: “If the Predators can finalize things with Jonathan Marchessault, hearing his deal with Nashville will be five years and around $5.5 M AAV per season”

Michel Gallagher: “I’ve heard offers were made to Zucker and Sherwood but both players wanted to see what other teams were offering. There’s still a possibility one or both could return next year”

On Steven Stamkos

Erik Erlendsson: “Nothing is official until it is, but expectation is Steven Stamkos will be leaving the #GoBolts to sign a deal with Nashville. Things can always change with one phone call, but all signs point to Stamkos joining the Predators once free agency opens at noon today.”

Pierre LeBrun: “We’ll see where it ends up officially, but word is Steven Stamkos’ deal with the Predators should end up around four years and $8 million AAV per year”

On the Boston Bruins

Frank Seravalli: “Sounds like #NHLBruins have done a significant amount of legwork on both Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm as free agency opens.”

On Teuvo Teravainen to sign with the Blackhawks

Puck Pedia: “The #Blackhawks are expected to sign 29 y/o UFA F Tuevo Teravainen for 3 year $5.4M Cap Hit”

On the Pittsburgh Penguins

William DePaoli: “Penguins could come out of next day or two with adding two more forwards (Beauvillier & ?) on NHL contracts to the mix. Coaches have pushed to keep Lars Eller but lack of No Trade Protection could eventually leave him vulnerable. Even Noel Acciari has 8 Team No Trade Protection”