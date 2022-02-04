NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins

Should the Canadiens sit Chiarot?

Eric Macramalla: “The NHL trade deadline is March 21. Given how snakebitten the Canadiens have been this year, it may be wise to sit Ben Chiarot until he’s traded. It may take some time, but the Canadiens must get a return on Big Ben. Hughes can try and set his own deadline for a trade.”

Three Ducks that could get traded

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek‘s to-do list.

“You’ve got Rakell, I think he’s the most likely of the 3 (along with Manson & Lindholm) to get traded, we’ll see where it goes, but the no.1 question is Lindholm…Can you allow Lindholm to walk if you don’t think you can sign him?”

Would it cost the Bruins Lysell to acquire Canucks Garland?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins are interested in acquiring Conor Garland, it could cost them prospect Fabian Lysell. An NHL scout:

“I can tell you as a fact, the Canucks love Lysell., Obviously they can watch him often and they have. He’s opened a lot of eyes and the Canucks aren’t the only team interested.”

The Bruins drafted Lysell 21st overall in the 2021 NHL draft. He has been playing for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL this season.

Garland is in the first year of a five-year deal that carries a $4.9 million cap hit.

The Bruins have also spoken to the Canucks about forward J.T. Miller. Miller has another year left on his contract at $5.2 million. The asking price for Miller is believed to be a first-round pick, a young former first-round pick, and a top prospect.

Joe Haggerty: “It’s nice that NHL teams around the league are standing up and taking notice of Fabian Lysell as an emerging talent in the Bruins system, but the B’s aren’t going to trade the guy that’s probably their best prospect right now ”

Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to create some salary cap flexibility and Conor Garland‘s name has come up in the rumor mill of late. He has four years left on his contract at $4.95 million per.

Will the Bruins be interested in Garland? He’s a proven top-six winger and is from Massachusetts.