NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins

The Canadiens didn’t get the offers they liked for Petry … Allen’s status tied to Price’s status

TSN: Darren Dreger was asked what’s the latest on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry.

There is speculation around Petry and goaltender Jake Allen. The Canadiens would like to move some more salary out.

“Is there interest in Jeff Petry? There is but not enough that the Montreal Canadiens were comfortable to move him this week. So it’s a story that we’re going to continue to follow. Jake Allen getting traded seems less likely until they get some certainty on the future of Carey Price.”

The Bruins and Pastrnak’s agent meet, Sweeney talks Bergeron and Krejci

Eric Russo of NHL.com: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that contract extension talks with David Pastrnak‘s agents “went well.” He met with his agents J.P. Barry and Ales Volek on Friday.

“They’re going to talk to David and attack it as soon as we can,” said Sweeney. “They know the position the organization is in and how aggressive we’d like to be. David has a say in that, obviously, so you hope the two things align and you move forward in an aggressive manner.”

Term and money wasn’t talked about, but Sweeney said they want him to be a lifelong Bruin.

Sweeney said they are still waiting on Patrice Bergeron to decide if he’s coming back next season or going to retire. They’ll just wait until he makes a decision.

“No , not from the other day,” said Sweeney. “As I said, he’s going through rehab, he’s back training. He indicated in a positive manner – Patrice should be the one to make that statement if he decides to.”

Sweeney said they are also waiting on forward David Krejci, who could be interested in returning next season.

“Krech is just deciding with his family what’s best for him, but there’s been a positive indication. It just hasn’t gotten to the point where I’m comfortable to say if it’s going to happen.”