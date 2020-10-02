NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Bergevin shopping Hudon

Andrew Zadarnowski: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is actively trying to trade restricted free agent forward Charles Hudon.

Bergevin will reportedly still send Hudon a qualifying offer as opposed to losing him for nothing. If Hudon still wants a change and is qualified, he’ll have to look for something in Europe. The Canadiens would retain his rights.

Bergevin would to trade their first-round pick

TSN: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has said that he’s open to trading their 2020 first-round pick according to an interview with Marc Antoine Godin. Pierre LeBrun adds:

“… which matches what I’m hearing from other teams around the league who suggest that he is open to it, but what he’s looking for is a top-six forward that would augment that offence that obviously needs some help for the Montreal Canadiens. I don’t sense that there’s a match right now, but obviously the Montreal Canadiens have until the draft next Tuesday to see if there’s a match.”

Bowman on Crawford and other free agents

Tracey Myers of NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is optimistic that they’ll re-sign UFA goalie Corey Crawford but realizes he could see what free agency has to offer.

“We still have time on our side here, and that’s what we’re working through. We’re realistic that a possibility, but that’s not what we’re focused on. I think we’re looking at and optimistic to do something like that.”

The Blackhawks also have to deal with pending RFAs in Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome, Drake Caggiula, Slater Koekkoek and Malcolm Subban. Bowman would like their UFA and RFA situations resolved before the start of free agency next Friday but knows that it doesn’t always work like that.