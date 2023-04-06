NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Islanders

Has Denis Gurianov done enough to warrant a contract from the Canadiens?

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Forward Denis Gurianov started off hot when the Montreal Canadiens acquired him at the deadline but he’s struggled of late. Consistency has plagued the pending RFA.

He must produce offensively to be an effective forward, and with his play of late, you can see why the Dallas Stars were okay with moving him.

He is owed a $2.9 million qualifying offer. It’s a bit of gamble but doesn’t carry significant risk. How he plays the next few games could determine his fate.

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets, and Montreal Canadiens

The Islanders may have to make a bunch of moves to be able to re-sign pending UFAs Pierre Engvall and Hudson Fasching

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Forward Pierre Engvall has fit in nicely with the New York Islanders since coming over from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. Forward Hudson Fasching has been playing well and sticking in the lineup. Both players are pending unrestricted free agents after the season.

Engvall said isn’t thinking about free agency yet.

“To be honest, I don’t think about it. … That’s stuff that will take care of itself.”

Fasching said last week he’d like to remain with the Islanders.

“I would love to be back here. This is the organization that obviously really gave me a chance and believed in me, so I would love to stay here.”

The Islanders won’t have a lot cap flexibility again this offseason as they have $76.6 million committed to 18 players already.

Trevor Moore‘s five-year, $21 million deal with the LA Kings is a comparable for Engvall. Would think Engvall’s camp will be looking for at least $4 million.

Fasching could be more in the three-year range at $1.2 million per.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov and defenseman Scott Mayfield will be able to get more money elsewhere. Zach Parise could return on a $1.5 million deal.

Buying out forward Josh Bailey would save the Islanders $2.3 million next year. Ross Johnston‘s $1.1 million could be buried in the AHL. Those moves would drop the projected $76.6 million cap space to $74.7 million for 17 players.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Samuel Bolduc are pending UFAs.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Michael Bunting, and Patrick Kane

The Islanders would need to find another other goalie to replace Varlamov. Pending UFA goalies include Cam Talbot, Tristan Jarry, James Reimer, Adin Hill, Antti Raanta and Martin Jones.

The Islanders may need to move out some more salary if they want to extend Engvall and Fasching.