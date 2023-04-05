NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Michael Bunting, and Patrick Kane

Olivia Reiner and Giana Han of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Reiner points out that GM Daniel Briere said that a rebuild is necessary but they aren’t going to be having a fire sale. It will be interesting to see how they approach this offseason and what their plan is.

Han notes if they want to rebuild, they’ll need to get younger. Not all veterans should be traded, but some moves will need to be made. The Flyers taking calls on Kevin Hayes could be one player they look to move, and defenseman Travis Sanheim could become an option. Reiner adds Hayes with years left at $7.142 million will likely be a trade candidate.

Why Michael Bunting may be the top UFA, and could Patrick Kane sign for real cheap?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on why he has Michael Bunting at number one on his top 50 NHL unrestricted free agents list.

“Here’s how I arrived at Michael Bunting at number one on my top 50.

The reason is, just look at the rest of the class, and if you are trying to project by total dollars that a player will take in, I’m not saying it’s a guarantee that Michael Bunting will be number one in total dollars signed for this summer among UFAs but he has just as good as shot as Alex Killorn, Dmitry Orlov, J.T. Compher, Tristan Jarry.

Any one of those other players in the top 10. People say, ‘ah, you’re a jackass. Patrick Kane’s going to sign for way more.’ I could be wrong, but after a $116 million, I don’t think Patrick Kane’s motivation is money. My guess is, I think on the right team with the right circumstances, you could probably talk Patrick Kane into a one-year, $1 million deal somewhere.

I’m not saying that’ll happen, someone might step up and pay him, but the difference with Kane to is, he’s got such a limited market of teams that he would consider living in and going to.”