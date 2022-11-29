NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Canadiens active on the trade market wouldn’t mind another first-round pick

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now:: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said during a TVA Sports interview that he remains active on the trade front in hopes of making a deal.

“I’ve had conversations in the car today. We’re are at the quarter-mark of the season after all, “said Hughes about how active he remains on the trade front. “All the clubs are starting to make calls to inform themselves on the availability of certain players.”

The Canadiens already have two first-round picks in the 2023 draft and hope to acquire another first-round pick.

The Canadiens will have some decisions to make on forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Joel Edmundson

Some options for the Penguins to move Kasperi Kapanen

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There aren’t many teams that can take on salary without moving salary. Moving bad contracts can cost upwards of attaching a first-round pick.

That is a situation facing the Pittsburgh Penguins could if they want to move Kasperi Kapanen, but can’t see the Penguins attaching a first to move him. He has one year left at $3.2 million.

The Penguins have three options with Kapanen – hope he finds his game with the Penguins or in the AHL, a buyout at the end of the season, or finding a team who has a player needing a “change of scenery” as well.

Sometimes a change of scenery deal works out. Some potential trading partners.

Edmonton Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi – Carries a $3 million cap hit and a pending UFA. Would the Oilers want to add another year for a player who is struggling as well?

Calgary Flames and Milan Lucic – Pending UFA carrying a $6 million cap hit and the Flames would need to retain salary.

San Jose Sharks and Kevin Labanc – Another year left at $4.725 million. The Penguins would need to add something else to the deal and find a way (with the Sharks or elsewhere) to make the money even out.

Other potential names that likely wouldn’t work – James van Riemsdyk (pending UFA $7 million), Craig Smith ($3.1 million) and Patric Hornqvist.