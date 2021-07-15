NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

50/50 that Danault re-signs?

Account4Hockey: Renaud Lavoie said on Sportsnet 960 yesterday that he thinks it’s 50/50 that the Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Phillip Danault.

Danault reportedly turned down a six-year deal with a salary cap hit of $5 million.

The future of Stamkos

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on Monday: “Starting to hear the whispers again of the future of their captain Steven Stamkos in Tampa Bay.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked about the Tampa Bay Lightning and some of their huge decisions they are going to have to make.

** NHLRumors.com transcription