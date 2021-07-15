NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

50/50 that Danault re-signs?
Account4Hockey: Renaud Lavoie said on Sportsnet 960 yesterday that he thinks it’s 50/50 that the Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Phillip Danault.
Danault reportedly turned down a six-year deal with a salary cap hit of $5 million.
The future of Stamkos
NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on Monday: “Starting to hear the whispers again of the future of their captain Steven Stamkos in Tampa Bay.”
TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked about the Tampa Bay Lightning and some of their huge decisions they are going to have to make.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“Yeah, do they ever for a second offseason in a row. By the way, it’s kind of the problems you love having after you win a second straight Cup, let’s point that out. But I did have a chance to speak with Lightning GM Julien BriseBois for a column I wrote in The Athletic on this day. And at the end of our interview on Monday night Gino, I did ask him a question that I knew he wouldn’t like but I felt I had to ask.
Would he approach his captain Steven Stamkos about a potential trade and waiving his no-move?
The answer from Julien BriseBois was interesting to me. He said he has not asked Steven Stamkos to waive for the expansion draft. The deadline by the way to do that was Monday. And he expected Steven Stamkos to be part of the Lightning come puck drop in the fall. End quote.
So, read into that what you will. Um, I will tell you that as we speculated last fall during the very unique pandemic offseason, that the Lightning did approach Stamkos about waiving for a potential deal. The answer from Stamkos, as is his right, was no. He took less money to stay in Tampa in 2016 as we remember. I wonder what the answer would be this time if the Lightning go to Stamkos again. I think it’s something to watch.”