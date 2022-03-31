NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks

Hughes would like to remove St. Louis’ interim tag

TSN: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on interim head coach Martin St. Louis and where he’d like to see him.

“Well, I’d like to see him part of the Montreal Canadiens organization for the long term, and remove the interim tag, if that’s the question you’re asking.

In terms of the success or impact that he’s had, I expected he’d have an impact, no question about it, probably not as significant as he has in such a short period of time. But I said at the beginning, I’m not one to bet against Marty St. Louis, and those that have, have generally lost. So, he’s a pretty special guy and proven to be a pretty special coach.”

**NHLRumors.com transcription

What it might cost the Canucks for Miller, Horvat and Boeser

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has another year left at a $5.25 million salary cap hit and $4.5 million in salary. Teams like the New York Rangers were interested in Miller and his salary numbers before the deadline.

They’ll focus on the rest of the season and then look to where his future numbers might be. It could take a five or six-year deal in the $8 million AAV range. Comparables are Tomas Hertl (eight years, $65.1 million) and Mika Zibanejad‘s (eight years, $86 million) deals. Miller’s offensive totals are better than both over the past three seasons.

The Canucks will need to get creative to fit a big Miller extension in as they have pending RFA Brock Boeser to deal with this offseason and Bo Horvat‘s deal expires after next season.

To fit them in they may need to give Miller a six-year deal at $8.5 million, Horvat at seven years and $7 million per and Boeser $6 million on a bridge deal or possibly trading him.

The Canadiens are on the road against the Hurricanes and are

+325 on the moneyline with Betway