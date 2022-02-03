NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Brendan Gallagher, and Kent Hughes

The uncertainty for Brendan Gallagher and the Montreal Canadiens

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: Amidst one of the worst regular seasons in Montreal Canadiens’ history, uncertainty reigns for Brendan Gallagher. He is in the first year of a deal that pays him $6.5 million AAV. A rebuild of any sort will take years. Would he want to be around at this point?

That is the question. Montreal sold its soul in some ways with their Stanley Cup Final run last season. Between retirements, unforeseen leave of absences, injuries, and poor play resulted in what has become a disaster of a season. With new management in place, the chances of Gallagher remaining seem to decrease. Also, he has taken quite a beating after ten years in the NHL.

Production has been scarce too. Gallagher had not played in a month and just has ten points in 26 games. His numbers are way out of whack compared to his norms. The forward does have a six-team no-trade list. He wants to get to know Kent Hughes and such but does Hughes want to keep the forward with that much term around? Good question.

A Kent Hughes Plan Taking Shape?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Kent Hughes evaluating an underperforming team with decreasing assets has not been easy. The new General Manger of the Montreal Canadiens is pretty much open to anything. With Ben Chiarot being the only notable UFA, Hughes has options. He can wait until the offseason to make moves if needed.

That is a decent luxury to possess. This gives him and Jeff Gorton time to evaluate what they have. It is hard to label something when one does not have all the information. Either way, some decisions will take shape soon enough.

Jeff Petry wants to move but again, does Montreal part with him at a potentially discounted return? With so many assets underperforming at once, Petry’s side will have to help facilitate a deal for something to happen.

Then, there is Carey Price. The knee along with his health, in all facets, are a question mark as well. It is safe to say, things will take awhile to percolate in Montreal with Kent Hughes and company.