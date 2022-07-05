NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, NY Islanders and the Dallas Stars

Canadiens wouldn’t have trouble moving Jeff Petry

Habs Links: Darren Dreger on TSN 690: “I don’t think it’s going to be hard to move Jeff Petry.”

He’s been up and down but Petry does hold some value.

Sabres looking for a proven goaltender?

Lance Lysowski: With the Buffalo Sabres re-signing goaltender Craig Anderson, it likely means that they’ll want to bring in another proven NHL goalie to run in tandem with Anderson.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start the year in the AHL as he may not be ready to handle the shared workload with Anderson.

The Islanders, Flyers and Devils could be interested in Gaudreau. Isles need move salary

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Calgary Flames don’t re-sign pending UFA forward Johnny Gaudreau, will New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello be interested in signing him. The Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils would also be interested. Only the Flames can offer eight years.

The Islanders may need to move out some salary and could do so by looking to trade Semyon Varlamov ($5 million), Josh Bailey ($5 million) and Anthony Beauvillier ($4.15 million).

The Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes are teams that could be willing to take on some contracts for a price.

A couple of options for the Stars blue line

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars currently have about $19.5 million in salary cap space with 11 forwards, 6 defense, and 1 goalie under contract (Anton Khudobin).

Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger need new deals and will get nice raises. Robertson could come in between $7 and $9 million. Oettinger could get between $2 and $4 million. If they come in at a combined $11 million, that would leave them with $8.5 million to complete their roster.

Their blue line will have a hole left by John Klingberg, who likely going to free agency. Potential free agent/trade options to replace Klingberg are Josh Manson, Ethan Bear or Jeff Petry.