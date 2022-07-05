NHL Rumors: The Avalanche and Kuemper … The Maple Leafs and Giroux

Pending UFA Darcy Kuemper

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on the Real Kyper & Bourne show yesterday morning when asked about Colorado Avalanche pending UFA goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Kypreos says that number for Kuemper could start at $6.5 million.

Friedman:

“I’m not sure if Colorado will do that. Remember what happened with them and Grubauer right. I don’t know if I see them paying $6.5 (million) for a goalie.

I think if he’s staying in Colorado, he’s staying for less than that.”

Kypreos:

“But more importantly, can you see Kuemper asking for $6.5 million. Like Seattle gave Grubauer six and he didn’t win a Cup, and I won one. Like, if you’re the agent, why would you settle for under Grubauer?

Friedman:

“No, I agree with you Nick. But the other question I have is, where does Kuemper want to do this?

You look at where he’s played Nick, would he want to do that? That’s one of my biggest questions.”

Kypreos:

“Would he want to take a million less, or a million and half less to try to win another Cup with Cale Makar.”

Friedman:

“And you’re probably happy there.”

Claude Giroux and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on the Real Kyper & Bourne show yesterday morning when asked if we’re going to hear more about Claude Giroux and the Toronto Maple Leafs. They love bringing in veterans like Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Jason Spezza. Why is Kypreos hearing more about Giroux and the Leafs?

Friedman:

“I wrote it just as, I think the way I phrased it as kind of a wild, out of nowhere prediction. I wouldn’t be surprised. If he hits the market I wouldn’t be surprised Nick if they called him and just said, ‘what would it take?’

Look, he’s building a home in Ottawa. He made it very clear last year at the deadline that he’d prefer to stay in the East. I think you hit on something there, he fits the profile of what they like to do, and he’s still a pretty good player.

To me, if they’re doing that, they’re making a big move somewhere else cause they need room to do it. But I think they’ll call him. I do.”

Kypreos

“And he ain’t making a $1 million or million and half.”

Friedman:

“And that’s the thing. That to me. I think they’ll call him but the only way that’s going to work is if somebody’s going.”

