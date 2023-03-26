NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames and CHL Overagers

Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames potential prospect signings

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames potential signings.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron McLean: “Elliotte, let’s begin with Montreal and Calgary, possible signings news.”

Update: Farrell signs a three-year entry-level deal.

Friedman: “Yeah, Canadiens fans are wondering about defenseman Sean Farrell from Harvard. They were knocked out of the NCAA tournament . Nothing official yet. No confirmation at this time but we’re hearing that Farrell is strongly considering turning pro and joining the Canadiens but nothing official at this time.

Also with the Flames, Matthew Coronato, he was their first-round pick, 13th overall in 2021. The full court press is on from the Flames. They have indicated very clearly they want Coronato to join them. There still has to be a bit more conversation. The player has to make his choice but there is no doubt the Flames have let Coronato know that they are ready for him to come.

CHL overagers to keep an eye on

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on some CHL overagers that are getting some NHL interest

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Elliotte and Ron, speaking of players signing. Some overagers around the CHL that we’re very much keeping our eyes on. We’ll start West and then go East.

Saskatoon Blades defenseman Aidan De La Gorgendiere, defenseman who night, the record for all-time points by a defenseman with 155. Ties Wendal Clarke for that record, yes, Wendal was a defenseman in Junior. 65 points in 65 games.

Logan Dowhaniuk as well. Moose Jaw Warriors Metis defenseman. Plays with an edge. Went to Arizona camp last year.

Evan Vierling was once upon a time a draft pick of the New York Rangers. Didn’t sign. Tearing up the OHL. 95 points for the Barrie Colts. Went to Columbus camp last season. They almost signed him. He’ll get picked up this year for sure.

And from Cape Breton Eagles, Ivan Ivan from Ostrava Czech Republic. 90 points in 64 games. Six teams chasing him, and the Detroit Red Wings invited him to camp last year.

And one other CHL note. Expect an announcement on the Memorial Cup. Four teams bidding – Kingston, Niagara, Saginaw and Sault Ste. Marie. That announcement should come this upcoming week.