NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, and Pittsburgh Penguins

Canadiens not interested in trading Victor Mete

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: The agent for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete made public two weeks ago that his client wouldn’t mind a trade in hope of getting a bigger role somewhere else. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin believes Mete can play an important role for the team that he’s not going bow to the trade request.

“First of all, never will an agent decide the way we’re going to manage our team. Never. Whether it’s internally or publicly,” Bergevin said. “In Victor’s case, we had some discussions beforehand that we wanted to get him in the lineup, I think Claude explained that. Eventually we got him in and it had nothing to do with the agent. Victor is a young player who still has potential, who skates well, we need depth, for our cap he has a good situation with his cap number, so for us, we have no intention of moving Victor and I was clear with the agent on that.”

A few teams that might have interest in Sam Bennett … Would the Penguins be interested in Quick?

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: It may not be easy for the Calgary Flames to move on from Sam Bennett. He is getting interest from around the league. Looking back to last year’s trade deadline and using Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman as comparables – both cost a first-round pick. Bennett is a third-liner with an edge that can play wing and center. Bennett hasn’t developed into a top-six forward like the Flames had hoped. He plays better in the playoffs than during the regular season.

With the expansion draft looming the Flames may look to be proactive and get an asset back before losing Bennett or another decent player in the draft. If the Flames are able to get draft pick(s) or a prospect who is expansion draft exempt, they should consider it.

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be a good landing spot for Bennett but their salary cap situation may take them out of the running. Teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings or Ottawa Senators could be options to give Bennett a bigger role.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to compete this season. There were rumors of a Marc-Andre Fleury return. Could newly hired GM Ron Hextall look at Jonathan Quick as an option for the Penguins in net? Quick has two years left after this season at $5.8 million per. Could the Kings retain 50 percent and take back goaltender Casey DeSmith ($1.25 million cap hit) as part of a package?