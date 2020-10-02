NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Henrik Lundqvist, and the Buffalo Sabres

Don’t expect the Canadiens to trade up in the first-round

Marc Antoine Godin: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin on trading up in the first round of the 2020 draft: “I don’t like to trade up. With what’s in the draft right now and all the players that are available, I’ve talked to Trevor (Timmins) and we see a good player at 16 if we don’t move.”

Canadiens heading into the draft

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have about $10 million in projected salary cap space with 19 players under contract.

They have 11 picks in the draft, with five being in the first three rounds. GM Marc Bergevin has a roster player or two that he could put in a package. The Canadiens also have one of the deepest groups of prospects that they can tap into as well.

Potential draft targets at No. 16 – Dawson Mercer, Kaiden Guhle, and Mavrik Bourque.

Bowman on trade talk

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman earlier this week: “This is the busiest time of our year.”

“Obviously we have the draft next week, but there’s also a lot of other things happening… I have been on the phone quite a bit , and I’ve heard some interesting ideas.”

Lundqvist’s future TBD

Pierre LeBrun: The agent for Henrik Lundqvist, Don Meehan, when asked if Lundqvist hopes to play next season: “To be determined.”

Adams on Eichel

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on teams calling about Jack Eichel.