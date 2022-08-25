NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Christian Dvorak only worth a third- or fourth-round pick

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens Christian Dvorak’s name is back in the rumor mill after the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames according to one NHL executive.

He has two years left on his deal at $4.45 million and would be UFA after. He could be a good trade asset next trade deadline if he’s not moved this season.

One executive said they’d be lucky to get a third-round pick, likely just a fourth. Another source, whose team has inquired, hopes the first source is right and it would only cost a third.

Two free agents the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show on a free agent forward the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in.

“Well I think it’s funny that people think the Canucks went on holidays and you see this all the time on social media, they’re not doing anything, but I beg to differ. There’s still players they’re going after.

I was told morning the Canucks are poking around center Evan Rodrigues. 29-year-old, 19 goals with the Penguins last year. Of course the Canucks management knows this player really well.

I’m not saying he’s signing in Vancouver but he’s still available, so you kind of keep tabs weekly on players. And sometimes guys, when a player, what is it, August 19th, sometimes the price drops on a player later in August in free agency and you kind of check in. We are late in August, so again let me emphasize, I’m not saying the Canucks are signing Evan Rodrigues. I do know there are a lot of teams after him. And I think just keeping tabs.

The agent and Allvin have a good relationship, so I think ah, I also believe in my heart because the Canucks are still in the mix to land UFA defensman Calvin de Haan. that could be in relation to Tucker Poolman‘s health, I’m not so sure. He’s got those issues with the headaches.

So, I know people say the Canucks are on holidays and not doing much, I beg to differ. I think there’s a lot of stuff going on, it’s just not made public on a regular basis.”