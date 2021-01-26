NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Canadiens were in Dubois but….

Eric Engels: Believe that Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tried hard to acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Columbus Blue Jackets but only if it made sense for them.

Without wanting to include Nick Suzuki or Alexander Romanov, it made the deal hard to work for both sides.

Kekalainen on the contract negotiations with Dubois

TSN: Pierre-Luc Dubois said after his trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets that contract negotiations with the team were part of the reason that he started thinking about playing for another team.

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen was on TSN 1050 radio yesterday that his contract negotiations with Dubois’ comp couldn’t have driven Dubois to want a trade out of Columbus.