NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Continue to Take Calls on Wanted Players

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN 690 Radio in Montreal. When asked about the NHL Trade Deadline Plans for the Montreal Canadiens, he stated that they are still listening to their unrestricted free agents but will make a deal if it makes sense to them and if they can use the assets later on to improve the team.

Host: “Chatting with Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period here on Campbell versus Gallo Hockey Heaven at 11. A lot of those teams, like you said, are waiting to see if they’re going to start losing or winning. Last we heard from Kent Hughes; it was kind of we’ll see how this stretch run goes. Well, the last stretch run has not gone very well. Losers of five straight games. Only one point. They’re now six points back. Have things changed or shifted on the Canadiens front, via some of their UFAs and potential trades?

Dave Pagnotta: “They’ve continued to listen just even while they were on their heater. Kent Hughes wasn’t shying away from his cell phone or whatever. I mean, he was still willing to listen. He’s still willing to listen on his pending UFAs and potentially other guys as well. So the Habs and he kind of hinted at this a couple of weeks ago or a few weeks ago that he’s not going to deviate from the plan, even if they’re smacked in the wild card position.

So guys like (David) Savard And (Jake) Evans and (Christian) Dvorak, (Joel) Armia, they’re going to continue to listen, and if the right offers present themselves, they’ll take a serious look. At the same time, same kind of mindset from them, like this is a team that’s looking at guys with term. Guys that are controllable in their mid-20s that are going to fit this team now and down the road. So I think from their perspective, nothing’s really changed.

Kind of the same where they were a month ago, when they were stuck in the middle of that hot street. So could they add? Yes, if it fits their plan overall. Could they sell? Yeah, same deal and again, if they do sell off pieces, and it includes kids, or in terms of prospects or draft picks.

They’re going to look to compile those picks, package them up for a larger asset, be it another first-round pick, move two or three seconds and move into the first round in another position, or package those up and get NHL caliber guys in there mid-20s, like they did with (Kirby) Dach and (Alex) Newhook and then ultimately, (Patrik) Laine as well.”

