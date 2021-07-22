NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, and the New York Rangers

Will the Canadiens be interested in Hoffman again?

Andy Strickland: Would expect that the Montreal Canadiens will talk with pending UFA Mike Hoffman again this offseason.

The Canadiens offered almost over a $1 million more than the Blues last offseason. The Blues are also interested in bringing him back.

Stars could bring Vatanen back

Mike Heika: With the Dallas Stars losing Jamie Oleksiak, bringing back Sami Vatanen back would make sense.

RFA decisions for the Rangers

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: The New York Rangers have some decisions to make with their pending RFAs, headed by forward Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich’s agent Todd Diamond said they’ve been in touch with Rangers all offseason.

The Rangers need to keep in mind that Igor Shesterkin (RFA), Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad will need new contracts within the next year.

The Rangers have about $23 million in salary cap but need to re-sign RFAs Buchnevich, Shesterkin and Filip Chytil. The three would take up a big portion of that. That number doesn’t include Barclay Goodrow contract.

Buchnevich is coming off a two-year bridge deal with a $3.25 million cap hit.

“We’ve done the short-term thing, because the Rangers were in a cap crunch that summer, too,” said Diamond, who co-represents Buchnevich with his partner Mark Gandler. “ is not something we’re afraid of, but also trying to make the best decisions for Pavel’s long-term future.”

He could sign a long-term deal or be used in a trade package. A Jack Eichel deal?

The Rangers may want to sign Shesterkin to a five- or six-year deal. Vancouver Canucks deal with Thatcher Demko could be a comparable – five years at $5 million per.

Chytil could be used as a trade piece as well. He made under $900,000 and will be looking for a raise. Is center the long-term position for him?