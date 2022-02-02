NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, and the Winnipeg Jets

Jeff Petry won’t be an easy move for the Canadiens. Are the Stars interested?

TSN: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is available but it’s not an easy move according to Pierre LeBrun.

“He’s got three more years on his deal at $6.25 million USD. One league source suggested a scenario to me today that the Dallas Stars could emerge as the team with interest. With the idea being that if the Stars move John Klingberg, who, as we know, has asked for a trade. They can turn around and replace him with Petry, who is signed with term and John Klingberg being a pending unrestricted free agent.

Now, the one thing that the Habs are telling teams? They don’t have to move Petry and they’re not moving him at a discount just because he’s struggling this season. Teams have to step up.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Some teams view Jeff Petry as an offseason trade. He’s struggled this season but his numbers last year were good,

Could the Winnipeg Jets move some players at the deadline and what could they get for them?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Winnipeg Jets are out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, they should look at moving any free agent who isn’t in their long-term plans.

Have a feeling that Andrew Copp plans on testing free agency this offseason. Past comparable trades could be when the Detroit Red Wings traded Gustav Nyquist to the San Jose Sharks for second and a conditional third, and the New York Rangers trading Mats Zuccarello to the Dallas Stars for a conditional second and third-round pick.

Would the Red Wings be interested in the Michigan native? If they Jets retained some salary, could the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes or Florida Panthers be interested?

Paul Stastny could be made available and maybe they could get a second- or third round pick for him.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has outplayed Mark Scheifele this season, but you don’t trade Scheifele while he’s having a sub-par season. He was two years left on his deal at $6.125 million and is likely to bounce back next year.