NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: (mailbag) Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans is a pending UFA and is having a career year. Evans could be worth at least Joel Armia‘s four years at $3.4 million per. That might be too much term and money for the Canadiens and they could see what type of return they could get for him at the trade deadline. Unless Evans will take a hometown discount, can’t see him being extended before the deadline.

Defenseman David Savard would love to remain with the Canadiens beyond the season but can’t see them working out an extension. They’ll move him at the deadline to open a roster spot for someone younger.

The Canadiens had hoped Kirby Dach would lock down the number two center spot this season. If he doesn’t turn things around, they could move him to the wing and try to find a second-line center, which isn’t easy. Prospects Michael Hage and Owen Beck are not ready for that spot yet.

The Canadiens would love to trade Carey Price and his LTIR contract. He’s got a $2 million salary in the final year of his deal next season and is owed a $5.5 million bonus. Expect that no team will want to take the contract to get to the cap floor and that his contract remain with the Canadiens.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres scouting each other, and to keep an eye on the New York Rangers, as well as the St. Louis Blues.

“A couple of things we’re keeping an eye on. The trade freeze, obviously, is lifted, and teams are making moves. There were a couple today, Rangers. They’re having a tough one again in Tampa Bay tonight. That’s a team everybody is watching.

The Red Wings and the Sabres continue to scout each other and I do think those two teams have looked at something there, right before the break, we’ll see if that continues.

And you know, Brandon Saad is another player that we talked about with St. Louis, what his future will be. So those are kinds of the situations we’re going to be looking at as we move into.

