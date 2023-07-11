NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Oilers won’t buyout Jack Campbell, Tomas Nosek a nice option, and Evan Bouchard‘s number goes up

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Have heard there is zero chance of the Edmonton Oilers contemplating buying out goaltender Jack Campbell.

Have heard that Jonathan Toews isn’t taking offers and the more people talks to, think he may not play next season or ever again. Toews would have been a nice signing for the Oilers, but someone like Tomas Nosek may be more likely.

The Colorado Avalanche signed Bowen Byram to a two-year contract worth $7.7 million. A deal that likely increased the cost for the Oilers to re-sign Evan Bouchard. Bouchard could sign a one-year contract extension and it’s hard to see it coming in at anything under $3.9 million.

The Blue Jackets still looking to make moves, a need for a No. 3 goalie, and their top four draft board

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: (mailbag – part 1) Many of the top free agents are already signed, so teams could be investigating the trade market to fill any remaining holes. The Columbus Blue Jackets have been trying to make some moves and will continue to try. Teams are tight against the cap and it’s more challenging to match money.

The closer we get to the start of training camp, it may lead to a wave of trades as teams have a better idea of if some injured players will be ready or not.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to add a veteran No. 3 goaltender to go along with Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: (mailbag – part 2) Believe that the Columbus Blue Jackets top four on their draft board was:

1. Connor Bedard

2. Adam Fantilli

3. Will Smith

4. Leo Carlsson

Think it may be safe to assume that if the Blue Jackets have another disappointing season, GM Jarmo Kekalainen could be trouble. If they have a good year, his job is fine.