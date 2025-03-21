NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Ivan Demidov, and Overpaying in a Trade

Alexander Nikishkin may get an early release from SKA but Ivan Demidov likely won’t

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov led KHL rookies and SKA with 19 goals and 49 points this season. Despite that, the 19-year-old averaged under 14 minutes a game and was a healthy scratch in their playoff game last night. Demidov’s contract expires after the season, on May 31st, and some wonder if this is punishment for not extending with SKA and his plans to head to North America next year.

A source said once his KHL season is over, he’ll join their MHL team.

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Alexander Nikishkin isn’t MHL eligible and SKA has agreed to his early release.

So Demidov’s Canadiens debut will likely wait until next fall according to the source, with the only scenario being that if the Canadiens made it to the Stanley Cup Final and he signs a deal on June 1st.

The Montreal Canadiens may be willing to overpay in a trade this offseason

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens are making a playoff push this year, and they’ll enter the offseason, whenever that is, with salary cap space to work with and a stash of draft picks. They were looking at the trade deadline to bolster them for a run this year, but nothing presented itself that they like enough to pull the trigger.

They’ll continue their search for a top-six forward. GM Kent Hughes said they could be willing to overpay in a trade.

“We’re not going to go into free agency like a bunch of drunken sailors and get stuck with eight-year deals that we wish we could get out of the minute we get into them,” Hughes said, “but I think we’re probably closer to overpaying in terms of what we give up in assets to acquire a player.”

