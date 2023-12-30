NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Jake Allen and David Savard will generate trade interest

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight on the Montreal Canadiens, goaltender Jake Allen and defenseman David Savard.

Tony Luftman: “Next, Jake Allen trade talks around him. What’s the latest on that?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they, they certainly sped up and escalated and teams looking for goaltending right before the holiday freeze last week. You have teams like Carolina, New Jersey, the Edmonton Oilers, a couple other teams checking in to see. Vegas poking around very loosely just to see what the cost is for this goaltender.

And he’s got another year left on his contract. Has a limited no-trade with a 7-team list, but a very solid cap hit. And for a team that’s looking to bring in a depth goaltender, somebody that can come in as a 1-B that has cup experience. He also won a Stanley Cup in St. Louis. He’s going to generate more interest in the next little bit.

Numbers. Not be worrying as this season with the Montreal Canadiens. Maybe he gets an opportunity elsewhere if he does get moved and kind of stabilizes things between the pipes. But more so evident to his surroundings with, with the Habs, they haven’t played that great overly in front of them.

But this is a guy that I get that is generating interest. He’s not the only one with the Habs know that we’ll get some attention as the weeks get closer towards that trade deadline in March. Look for David Savard to generate some interest as well on that backend.”

Luftman: “And we will not forget what a crow Jake Allen was in the blossoming of the (Jordan) Binnington fairy tale that year. Allen was still such a pro, quintessential veteran and he deserved to win a Stanley Cup.”