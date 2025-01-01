NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Jayden Struble, David Savard and Mike Matheson

TSN: David Pagnotta on TSN 690 Radio talking about the Montreal Canadiens and their blue line. How many minutes a defenseman like Jayden Struble gets for the rest of the season partially depends on what they decide to do with David Savard and Mike Matheson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “Dave, obviously, with them rolling, we were just discussing Struble’s position with the team. Do you think that they just keep him up, just in case, or what is his, what do you think his status will be, you know, later in the year with this team?

Pagnotta: “Well, I think a lot of it, you know, from that side of things, and certainly depend on, you know, type of, well, what type of moves they end up making. And, and where they want to give the NHL minutes, or, excuse me, who they want to give the NHL minutes to, and in what situation.

NHL Rumors: Expect the Dallas Stars to Add to their Roster

Like, you know, I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion, but it certainly seems very plausible and likely that David Savard will be moved out over the next two months. There’s, you know, certainly interest in Mike Matheson and, and that’s going to give the pending what they end up doing there, you know, that’s obviously going to free up a roster spot.

So is that, does that mean Struble gets in? Does that mean he gets a bulk of it? And maybe they call up another defenseman or two and give them some NHL minutes. And whether it’s Logan Mailloux or whomever, I think that’s certainly something they’re going to have to determine.

But I think that determination will come a little bit later on in the season, once they’ve likely freed up a roster position on, you know, on that, on that back end.

So with, with Struble, I mean, it’s going to be, you certainly want to see what he can do on a consistent level at the NHL. So you’re going to have to kind of massage the lineup from time to time in order to get him more consistent minutes. But if you can’t, and you know, if you’re looking at this guy and you, you’re, you don’t have the consistency in getting him in there, then you, then you obviously, you know, you’ve got a bit of a decision to make as the as to how he’s going to be utilized later on the season.

NHL Rumors: Could the New York Rangers Be Aggressive This Offseason

But I don’t think that’s now, I think that’s a little bit, you know, maybe later on before they make a full determination on his ultimate usage.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.