NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Jeff Petry and Shea Weber

Jeff Petry should get plenty of trade interest this offseason

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens trade defenseman Jeff Petry this offseason? Under Martin St. Louis, Petry has improved his offense and would be easier to trade.

Petry made a trade request earlier this season. GM Kent Hughes tried to move him before the trade deadline but didn’t find a deal he liked. Hughes made it clear he wasn’t going to trade him for the sake of trading him.

His improved offensive side will have teams calling this offseason, and it will be easier for them to fit in his salary compared to at the deadline.

Petry has three years left at $6.25 million and would be cheaper for teams compared the pending UFAs in Kris Letang and John Klingberg.

The top-four free agent is a little thin after Letang and Klingberg. Petry could become a hot commodity.

People are upset at Canadiens captain Shea Weber

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: There appears to be a group of people who are not happy that Montreal Canadiens ‘captain’ Shea Weber didn’t attend Sunday’s Guy Lafleur pre-game ceremony. RDS’s host Yannick Lavesque was one of the them.

“This is my personal stance. I don’t understand how a great organization like the Montreal Canadiens doesn’t have their captain present, even if he hasn’t played all season, ” said Lévesque on the segment. “I don’t get how he didn’t come back to Montreal.”

Weber has been on the LTIR all season and won’t be playing again. If the Canadiens had named a replacement captain, Weber’s name likely wouldn’t have come up.

The Canadiens tried to trade Weber’s contract at the deadline and almost had a deal done with the Coyotes. Having Weber’s $7.8 million takes away from the salary cap flexibility that GM Kent Hughes covets.

Eric Engels: “Put me in the camp of people who don’t believe Shea Weber owes anyone anything. A bit embarrassing this has become something. He’s removed from the equation, captain of the Habs only in name. I’d love to speak to him as much as anyone, but he doesn’t owe that to me or anyone else”