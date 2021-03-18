NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Mattias Ekholm and Nikita Tryamkin

Can the Montreal Canadiens Clear Space For Mattias Ekholm?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Again, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in somewhat of a bind. Do they need that defenseman who can make an impact to let others assume more suited roles? That answer is likely yes.

However, it boils down to can Marc Bergevin clear cap space to make such a deal possible. Then, Bergevin must-have pieces to make that trade and pull the trigger. Mattias Ekholm would be a huge get for the Montreal Canadiens.

Right now, the Montreal Canadiens operate under the assumption of no exemption like most every team. Their main competition — the Toronto Maple Leafs has an easy schedule (six games) which allows them to look at players Montreal may be coveting.

The needs seem simple in a puck-moving defenseman and depth center. Montreal is young down the middle and a veteran like Brad Richardson or Luke Glendening makes too much sense. They are also cheap and that is something Marc Bergevin likes. The Montreal Canadiens rank 26th in faceoff percentage. That may help.

The puck-moving defenseman is harder. Yes, Ben Chiarot can go on the LTIR but still, Ekholm’s $3.75 million hit means more salary would have to be shed. Alexander Edler remains out of the question ($6 million). Several other defensemen on the market are all higher than Ekholm’s cap hit. Could there be a first move to string along to a secondary and bigger move?

If an Artturi Lehkonen or Paul Byron could be moved to Detroit. Does that facilitate a second move? That’s very possible. Bergevin still would have to move talent like Victor Mete and maybe Joel Armia or Tomas Tatar. Maybe sweeteners err picks get involved as well. The prospect pool for Montreal is a major asset and luxury other teams do not possess. Bergevin may dip into those waters to make a deal.

A brief bit on Nikita Tryamkin

Rick Dhaliwal via Twitter: The goal for Tryamkin is to play in Vancouver but could the Montreal Canadiens knock on his door?

As VAN hosts MON, one note: D Nikita Tryamkin's KHL team eliminated from playoffs. He cannot play in the NHL this year…but has one more season until he reaches UFA status. Canucks will reach out to see what he'd like to do. Talented player with an edge. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 11, 2021

This is pure speculation as far as the Canadiens but Tryamkin can move the puck somewhat and again has a physical edge Montreal and Marc Bergevin could make useful. Tryamkin’s cap hit is less than a million dollars and might be a cheaper option.