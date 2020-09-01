NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Max Domi, From Untouchable To On The Move

Will Max Domi Be Back Next Season?

Etienne Ferland: Stu Cowan: “A source confirmed Sunday night that Domi has fired agent Pat Brisson, who is a longtime close friend of Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.”

TVA Sports: There have been some fans calling for Max Domi to be moved. Jonathan Drouin points out Domi’s production last year and the contract people wanted him to sign, then all of a sudden they want him gone.

“It’s the Montreal market again… Max was our best player last year with 72 points. At some point, the people of Montreal will have to be patient. A few months ago, people wanted to sign it at eight years and nine million dollars a year and then all of a sudden everyone wants to get rid of it. “I don’t like to talk too much about it and I don’t want to say too much what I think. But at some point, people are going to have to realize that Domi is a great player and that you won’t find guys like him everywhere. ”

NHL Watcher: Arpon Basu on TSN 690 on Max Domi: “I don’t necessarily expect to see Max Domi back in Montreal, something’s going to have to give on that front.”

Who is staying and who could be on the move for the Montreal Canadiens

Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: Looking at who is untouchable and who could be on the move for the Montreal Canadiens.

A 99.9 Percent Sure Bet To Return – Carey Price, Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot, Artturi Lehkonen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Alex Belzile, Laurent Daulphin, Gustav Olofsson, and Phillip Danault.

Probably Back – Joel Armia (90 percent), Noah Juulsen (85 percent) and Cale Fleury (85 percent).

Most Probably Back – Brett Kulak (80 percent), Jonathan Drouin (80 percent), Xavier Ouellet (80 percent), Paul Byron (80 percent), Jordan Weal (80 percent), Ryan Poehling (75 percent) and Tomas Tatar (70 percent).

Heads or Tails – Victor Mete (50 percent), and Karl Alzner (40 percent).

On The Way Out – Max Domi (20 percent) – He put up 72 in 2018-19, so he should still have some trade value. Two reasons he could be dealt is that he’s a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights and that they feel he’s a better center than wing. They are deeper down the middle than they are on the wing. Neither the Canadiens nor Domi appear ready to commit to a long-term deal.

It’s Over – Charlie Lindgren (15 percent), Charles Hudon (5 percent), Dale Weise (0 percent) and Christian Folin (0 percent).