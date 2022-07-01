NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and the Calgary Flames

No talks between the Canadiens and Alexander Romanov

David Pagnotta: The Montreal Canadiens can’t held contract talks with pending RFA defenseman Alexander Romanov. Romanov isn’t eligible for an offer sheet.

The Canadiens have been focused on the draft and the trade market.

Canadiens waiting to see if the Devils approach them about the No. 1 pick?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said the Montreal Canadiens are still undecided on who they will take with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Everyone knows who the New Jersey Devils would like to take at No. 2 – winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Some think that the Canadiens may be holding out to see if the Devils approach them about flipping picks to ensure they get Slafkovsky.

“But the Devils are telling people ‘if a centre is the best player available in our eyes, we have no problem with taking another centre,’ even though the Devils have Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Something to keep an eye on because I think the Habs would be willing to entertain that conversation.”

Johnny Gaudreau hasn’t responded to Flames contract offer

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said there is still no news to report on Calgary Flames pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau.

The Flames made Gaudreau a contract offer and he’s undecided. Gaudreau and his reps haven’t communicated with the Flames.

“We’re a week away from the draft. We’ve said before that the Calgary Flames would be nervous letting this drag out all the way to the opening a free agency in the sense that probably they have to start pivoting here soon if they don’t think they’re going to be able to re-sign Johnny Gaudreau.

Ultimately, I think what it sounds like to me is that Johnny Gaudreau wants to keep Calgary in the fold, that he’s still interested in that offer, but may want to take a peek and see what’s out there and that’s not ideal if you’re Calgary.”