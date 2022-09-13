NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, and the San Jose Sharks

The Canadiens and Jake Allen have talked extension

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen confirms that “we’ve had communication” with management about a contract extension. Allen wouldn’t say anything more on the subject.

Rangers looking for a Dman willing to sign a PTO

Arthur Staple: The New York Rangers are likely looking for a veteran defenseman willing to sign a PTO.

They had some interest in Nathan Beaulieu but he signed a PTO with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Potential options could be Thomas Hickey and maybe Zdeno Chara.

Ryan Rishaug: Get the sense that the Edmonton Oilers are still waiting on an answer from forward Jake Virtanen on a PTO. There are several other teams that are interested in Virtanen.

Could see them bringing in another forward on a PTO.

Ryan Rishaug: Trading forward Jesse Puljujarvi for salary cap purposes is one of the options the Oilers are looking at.

If they don’t trade him, the Oilers can squeeze by to start the season but leaves them really thin and it could cause some issues later on in the season.

Ryan Rishaug: Don’t think that the Oilers are looking to trade defenseman Tyson Barrie at this point. They will likely start the season with the their current blueline.

Don’t believe they will bring a defenseman in on a PTO.

Erik Karlsson isn’t looking for a trade

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson when asked if he’s made a trade request.

“No, I committed here a long time ago. It didn’t work out the way we wanted it to early on. There’s a lot of things that probably played into that. I’m not going to get into details about that. But I am excited for the future here now. I hope we can move in the direction to be successful again. Is that going to be this year? I mean, who knows? But I do think something good can come out of here.”