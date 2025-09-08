NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Not Done After Moving Carey Price’s Contract

If this were the year for the Montreal Canadiens to take the next step in their plan, then they would have to move on from Carey Price and his contract. That is precisely what Canadiens GM Kent Hughes did on Friday. He traded Price’s contract to the San Jose Sharks along with a fifth-round pick in exchange for Gannon Laroque.

The last time Carey Price played a game was at the end of the 2021-22 season. He went out with a win on April 29, 2022. That was the perfect way to go out. Price had been dealing with a knee injury dating back to the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. But Montreal had been operating in LTIR the last several seasons, as they knew Price was never going to play again. It allowed them to get players like Kirby Dach (also injured), Alex Newhook, Patrik Laine, and Alexandre Carrier.

Montreal made the playoffs last season, taking advantage of a poor Eastern Conference. They were supposed to play meaningful games the previous year, with this year being the year the Canadiens make the playoffs. And that is the goal for the team entering the season. However, to take the next step, more pieces needed to be added to the team to fill the holes left behind by players who had departed.

After acquiring Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders and signing him to an eight-year deal at $9.5 million a season, followed by the acquisition of Zachary Bolduc, many expected the Canadiens to do more and acquire that second-line center. It was a quiet summer in Montreal until the news broke that the team was moving Price’s contract.

See, operating in LTIR once again would not enable the Montreal Canadiens to move into playoff contender status consistently every year. Price’s contract had to be moved.

Once Price’s bonus was paid out after the Labour Day weekend, it was a given that the move was going to be made. With the move, the Canadiens have $4.6 million in cap space to begin the season and could have a potential of $20 million in accrued cap space by the trade deadline to go out and add. And that is the plan for Kent Hughes.

All eyes will be on the second line center position. Kirby Dach is healthy, and he is the most significant question mark out there for the Canadiens. While everyone will focus on goaltending and rightfully so, the health of Kirby Dach is the most crucial question facing this team. They need someone to play with Ivan Demidov and Patrik Laine. They haven’t had a second-line center, and it seems that is what they are looking for.

But that doesn’t mean Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton aren’t looking to improve elsewhere. Good teams always look to improve all areas of their team. That is what the Montreal Canadiens will be doing. Similar to the roster freeze last season, the Canadiens could make another move by then.

Remember, the Canadiens have been linked to Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken, but right now, the Kraken are not inclined to trade their leading scorer. In addition, the Canadiens will also weigh their options when it comes to Mike Matheson and Patrik Laine. How the season plays out and the development of young players will determine what the team does with them moving forward.

Not to mention the extension for defenseman Lane Hutson, who is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. What Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils receives will likely determine what Hutson receives. Though the Canadiens know his worth, and that shouldn’t be an issue.

But with the move of getting Carey Price’s contract off the books, the Montreal Canadiens have set themselves up to add in the future.

