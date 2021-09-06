NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and the Top Remaining RFAs

The Canadiens likely looked a few other centers before focusing on Dvorak

NHL Watcher: Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Montreal Canadiens center search.

“I think they went after a few guys, I think they asked about obviously Hertl, obviously Dvorak, I wouldn’t be surprised if they asked Washington about Kuznetsov but it didn’t make any sense cause Washington is in win now mode.”

“I’m sure they asked Calgary about Monahan. Bergevin has liked Dvorak for a long time, Bill Armstrong in his media Zoom call said that they started talking to the Canadiens about Dvorak at the Draft.”

Senators likely offered Tkachuk the same deal as Chabot?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on whether Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk would match an offer sheet for RFA forward Brady Tkachuk.

“I don’t think it’s entirely fair to say he won’t pay, he paid Chabot 8×8 and I’ve got to think they offered Tkachuk the same, I find it very hard to believe they haven’t offered Tkachuk the same kind of deal.”

Notes on the top remaining RFAs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Latest notes on the top remaining restricted free agents.

1. Quinn Hughes – Vancouver Canucks – A bridge deal may be the only solution for Hughes and the Canucks. He’s not eligible for an offer sheet.

2. Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks – Pettersson and Hughes agent JP Barry said earlier this offseason that given the Canucks salary cap situation, they won’t be able to do long-term deals for both players.

3. Kirill Kaprizov – Minnestoa Wild – Kaprizov and the Wild may now be willing to comprimise on a mid-range deal, maybe five or six years.

4. Brady Tkachuk – Ottawa Senators – Tkachuk has said he’s open to a long-term deal if the Senators are as well.

5. Rasmus Dahlin – Buffalo Sabres – The safe bet would be a bridge deal.

6. Nolan Patrick – Vegas Golden Knights – Patrick will get a fresh start with the Golden Knights and likely on a bridge deal.