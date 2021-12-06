NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Top Trade Targets

Hughes on Canadiens speculation

Renaud Lavoie: Agent Kent Hughes on the rumors (speculation on HNIC on Saturday by Elliotte Friedman) that he potentially could be a candidate for the Montreal Canadiens GM position: “I don’t control speculations. I had no discussions regarding the GM job”

Murray will be back in Ottawa at some point

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion talked to Matt Murray (in the AHL) and his agent Rob Hooper on the phone on Friday. Dorion wouldn’t say all of what was discussed, but he did say that Murray would eventually be back with the Senators at some point this season.

