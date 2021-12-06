NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Top Trade Targets

Hughes on Canadiens speculation
Renaud Lavoie: Agent Kent Hughes on the rumors (speculation on HNIC on Saturday by Elliotte Friedman) that he potentially could be a candidate for the Montreal Canadiens GM position: “I don’t control speculations. I had no discussions regarding the GM job”
Murray will be back in Ottawa at some point
Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion talked to Matt Murray (in the AHL) and his agent Rob Hooper on the phone on Friday. Dorion wouldn’t say all of what was discussed, but he did say that Murray would eventually be back with the Senators at some point this season.
Top NHL trade candidates
Frank Seravali of Daily Faceoff: Top 15 NHL Trade Target board.
- Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets – Elvis Merzlikins got a five-year contract extension and the writing is on the wall for Korpisalo. The Blue Jackets have spoken with teams in the past couple of weeks.
- Jake DeBrusk – Left Wing – Boston Bruins – As many as 12 teams have inquired after he made a trade request
- Vladimir Tarasenko – Right Wing – St. Louis Blues – Hasn’t taken back his offseason trade request.
- Justin Holl – Right Defense – Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs will likely need to move some salary when Petr Mrazek is ready to return.
- Vitali Kravtsov – Right Wing – New York Rangers – His agent has been looking for a trade. The Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens had shown interest. Jeff Gorton is now in Montreal and he drafted Kravtsov.
- Patric Hornqvist – Right Wing – Florida Panthers – The Panthers may need to move out some salary.
- J.T. Miller – Left Wing – Vancouver Canucks – The Rangers are one of the teams that have shown some interest in Miller. Has a year left at $5.25 million
- Dylan Strome – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Still not fitting in after the coaching and management change.
- Reilly Smith – Right Wing – Vegas Golden Knights – Need the cap room for one when they get Eichel back. The Rangers would make sense.
- Bryan Rust – Right Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Currently injured and on the last year of his deal at $3.5 million. There were offseason contract talks but it’s been quiet of late.
- Rickard Rakell – Right Wing – Anaheim Ducks – Pending UFA at $3.789 million
- Tomas Hertl – Center – San Jose Sharks – The Sharks are still handing in the playoff race. They could get a decent return for the pending UFA.
- Phil Kessel – Right Wing – Arizona Coyotes – A $6.8 million cap hit but only owed a $700,000 salary which may only be around $250,000 around the deadline.
- Henrik Borgstrom – Center/Left Wing – Chicago Blackhawks – Only two points in 12 games.
- Evander Kane – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks – Suspension is up and has three years left at $7 million. May need to get a third team involved to get the cap hit down even further.