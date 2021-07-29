NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Boston Bruins

Perry gets an offer, Tatar doesn’t

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said they made an offer to Corey Perry and are awaiting his decision.

The Canadiens didn’t make a contract offer to the forward Tomas Tatar.

Eric Engels: GM Bergevin added that they will continue to monitor their options at wing.

Three Penguins could get extensions and tenders back?

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall said that there potentially could be contract extensions for Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust in August.

Wes Crosby: GM Hextall said that goaltender Casey DeSmith is back on the ice after having surgery. They expect that Tristan Jarry and DeSmith will both be back next year.

Maple Leafs holding their cap space for now

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have indicated that they are protecting their remaining salary cap space. They have about $3.5 million. They are holding it for likely a top-six winger.

It could be a free agent or from a team looking for some salary cap relief.

Kristen Shilton: Dubas on the free agent and trade market: “nothing is out of the realm of possibility”

David Alter: Dubas said they will wait for the second wave of wingers to see if they can find a fit. They want to stay under the salary cap and remain flexible.

Rask uncertainty lead to Ullmark

Bob McKenzie: The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Linus Ullmark because of the uncertainty of Bruins UFA Tuukka Rask.

Rask is out five to six months after hip surgery.

When Rask is healthy he might be interested in returning to the Bruins and the door could be open for that.

If Rask is not able to or doesn’t want to return, they have Ullmark.

Bob McKenzie: At this time Linus Ullmark is the Bruins No. 1 goalie. Jeremy Swayman doesn’t need waivers to be sent to the AHL. Goaltender Dan Vadar needs waivers.