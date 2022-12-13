NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Sean Monahan, Joel Edmundson and Josh Anderson

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Who could be interested in Sean Monahan and what the return might be

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will have to decide if they want to trade pending UFA center Sean Monahan. He carries a $6.3 million cap hit, and Canadiens could retain up to 50 percent or take back a contract to increase the return.

Claude Giroux and Andrew Copp were traded at the deadline last year and could be comparables. Giroux netted the Flyers a first, third and Owen Tippett. The Rangers gave two conditional seconds, a fifth and Morgan Barron for Copp and a sixth. The Rangers made the Conference Finals so a second became a first.

Other top-six center trade comparables: Paul Stastny in 2018 – a first, fourth and Erik Foley. Vegas gave Ottawa a first, third, Ian Cole and Filip Gustavsson in a three-team trade for Derrick Brassard. The Maple Leafs gave up a second and two prospects for Tomas Plekanec.

Teams looking for a top-six center could include the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders.

Packages for Monahan could be:

“a) 2023 1st-round pick + good prospect + cap dump*

b) 2024 1st-round pick + 3rd round pick + good prospect + cap dump

c) Former 1st-round pick + 2nd round pick + cap dump

Canadiens who could be trade interest by the deadline

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: A look at some Montreal Canadiens players who could be getting some attention on the trade market.

Joel Edmundson – Has another year left on his contract at $3.5 million and brings leadership and stability.

Josh Anderson – The Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames have shown interest before. The Canadiens may not be shopping him, but teams are calling. It’s believed the Canadiens have turned down offers before, some of which included a first-round pick. Maybe they get an offer they can’t refuse this year.

Sean Monahan – They could decide to keep the pending UFA. The Avalanche, Hurricanes, Wild, Oilers and Islanders could be looking for a top-six center.