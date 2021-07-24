NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Seth Jones, Arizona Coyotes, and the Vancouver Canucks

Canadiens were trying to move their first-round pick

David Pagnotta: There was some talk that the Montreal Canadiens were trying to trade their first-round pick in a package deal or straight up for an established player.

The Canadiens still have two second-round picks and two third-round picks.

Only two teams had a shot at Seth Jones

Larry Brooks: Source said that Seth Jones had told the Columbus Blue Jackets that he would only sign a contract extension with either the Dallas Stars or Chicago Blackhawks.

When the Stars dropped out of the trade talks, the Blue Jackets focused on a Blackhawks deal.

Two more Coyotes on the move?

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes could still move goaltender Darcy Kuemper and forward Christian Dvorak.

A source is saying the Coyotes wanted Alex Newhook from the Avalanche.

The Bruins were kicking tires but so were plenty of other teams.

Canucks still working on trades

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on a two-year contention timeline: “We have to grow as a team. We have to get the pieces in place, and we’ll just see where we end up. We’ve got good goaltending. We still have to work and make our defence better.’

Brendan Batchelor: GM Benning on defenseman Nate Schmidt: ” He’s part of our team. He’s part of our group. I’m going to continue to try and make the team better. There’s teams that are interested in him.”

Brendan Batchelor: GM Benning on goaltender Braden Holtby: “There’s teams calling on Holtby. We’re going to look at the different opportunities that are presented to us for him.”

Harman Dayal: GM Benning on pending UFA Brandon Sutter: “I talked to Brandon (Sutter) a couple days ago and maybe there’s a fit there for him now.”

Brendan Batchelor: GM Benning on trying to recoup some draft picks: “I’m trying. We’ve worked at it all day. We’ll continue to work at it .”