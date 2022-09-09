NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Goalie market not closed

Kevin Weekes: The goalie market is something to keep an eye on as it doesn’t appear to be closed for the offseason. There could be another transaction or more to take place before the season. (Weekes mentions six hours later about the Canadiens and Jake Allen talking extension).

Andy Strickland: The Montreal Canadiens and Jake Allen are in the preliminary stages of contract extension talks. Both sides would like to get a deal done.

The Blues and Jordan Kyrou talking extension

Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues and forward Jordan Kyrou have been discussing a contract extension. Talks have been very good so far.

The Penguins could have traded Jason Zucker this offseason

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: According to a league source, the Pittsburgh Penguins could have traded forward Jason Zucker and his $5.5 million salary cap hit but turned it down.

The Penguins would be okay with moving the Zucker’s cap hit, but the other team, believed to be from the Metropolitan Division, wanted a first-round pick attached. The Penguins would basically received nothing in return.

Penguins GM Ron Hextall didn’t respond to the request to confirm or deny the rumor.

The Calgary Flames had to attach a first-round pick to move Sean Monahan‘s contract ($6.35 million). The source said the Philadelphia Flyers would have to include a first to move James van Riemsdyk ($7 million).

The Penguins would be willing to include an asset to move Zucker, but not a first-round pick. Zucker can produce offensively, and could slot in on their second line.

Brian Boyle‘s camp approached the Penguins about a PTO, and the Penguins considered it before deciding against it.

Was it the Flyers?

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now: It wouldn’t have been a surprise if it was the Philadelphia Flyers were the Metropolitan Division team trying to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first-round pick and Jason Zucker.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher drafted Zucker in 2010 with the Minnesota Wild, they could use another first-round pick, and he could slot in on the left side of their first line.