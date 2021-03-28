NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Taylor Hall, and Nine Trade Proposals

Will the Canadiens look to move salary out?

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines said that Cole Caufield’s entry-level deal with the Montreal Canadiens is interesting as it only includes a league minimum base salary for this season, no bonuses, which helps them with their tight salary cap position.

“As they look to come back from their quarantine in the next few days, we’ll be keeping an eye on Bergevin to see if he makes any more moves to clear some salary cap space from his books.”

Blues eyeing Hall?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman when asked about the Buffalo Sabres.

“Buffalo started with Eric Staal going to Montreal. I think Kevyn Adams phone is ringing off the hook with all sorts of things. A lot of the focus is on Taylor Hall. I think there are a lot of teams checking in. One of them, I’m wondering if it can work for salary cap reasons, is St. Louis. The Blues all of sudden are having trouble scoring.”

Nine trade proposals

Pierre LeBrun and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Trade proposals that seem to be fair for both teams.

The New Jersey Devils trade Kyle Palmieri to the New York Islanders for Kieffer Bellows and a second-round pick.

The Nashville Predators trade Mattias Ekholm to the Winnipeg Jets for Mathieu Perreault, a 2021 first-round pick and Ville Heinola.

The Winnipeg Jets trade Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg to the Carolina Hurricanes for Jake Bean and Morgan Geekie.

The Nashville Predators trade Ekholm and retain 25 percent of his salary to the Boston Bruins for Jack Studnicka and a first-round pick.

The Anaheim Ducks trade Ryan Miller to the Colorado Avalanche for a conditional 2021 or 2022 fourth-round pick.

The Nashville Predators trade Mikael Granlund to the Toronto Maple Leafs for Alexander Kerfoot, a 2021 second-round pick and Filip Hallander.

The Predators trade Granlund to the Maple Leafs for a draft pick or prospect, and third team is involved to retain salary.

The Columbus Blue Jackets trade David Savard to the Florida Panthers for Vladislav Kolyachonok and a 2021 third-round pick or Serron Noel.

The Detroit Red Wings trade Luke Glendening to the Panthers for a second-round pick.