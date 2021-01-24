NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Boston Bruins

Teams keeping an eye on Mete … Maple Leafs looking at available forwards

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last night when asked about Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, the Canadiens are so good right now. They are playing very well again tonight. They are off to a great start. They’ve got some many players, they are so deep that Mete can’t get into the lineup. And they won’t put him on waivers, which is smart cause he’s a good player, someone will claim him but I do think there are some other teams circling around this year and seeing how the Canadiens are going to deal with this as the season progresses.”

Elliotte Friedman when asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their forward situation.

“In Toronto there are a couple of long-term injuries, Nick Robertson and Joe Thornton. Auston Matthews is day-to-day. We’ll see tomorrow in Calgary. But the Maple Leafs are looking. They’ve got a lot of forwards. They are very deep and those players will be given the opportunity to take spots, but Ron, I do think they are looking around to see if they can add or upgrade with their forward group. “

Bruins weren’t in on any serious Dubois trade talks

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins weren’t part of any of the serious Pierre-Luc Dubois trade talks. A source said that Bruins only really had exploratory talks and never got involved in serious talks.

One reason that may have complicated things for the Bruins would have been that Dubois’ contract would be up at the same time as Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Charilie McAvoy and a few others. They would have also had to consider the Seattle expansion draft.

The starting asking price for the Blue Jackets may have been one of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy or Jack Studnicka.

Having Dubois, Bergeron and Studnicka down the middle would have been nice though.