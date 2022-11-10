NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks

Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Montreal Canadiens – Vancouver Canucks game: Ottawa Senators (3), Vancouver Canucks (2), Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks.

Shawn Simpson: So far reports have Michael Andlauer as the early leading candidate to buy the Ottawa Senators.

Andlauer helped Geoff Molson buy the Montreal Canadiens and the NHL will remember that.

Goaltending options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Given Matt Murray‘s injury history, and even if Ilya Samsonov is going to be out short-term, the Toronto Maple Leafs should at least be looking at the goalie market. Short and long-term options could include:

1. Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – $1.3 million cap hit. It shouldn’t cost much to acquire as he works back from offseason surgery. The Blue Jackets are carrying three goalies now – Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov the other two. Tarasov is waiver-exempt. Korpisalo was available this past offseason for a mid to late-round pick according to sources. Could Merzlikins be made available?

2. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – $2.25 million cap hit – Reimer remains a solid and consistent goaltender. The Sharks will be looking to sell, and unless the Sharks plan on re-signing the pending UFA, he could be moved.

3. Jonathan Quick – Los Angeles Kings – $5.8 million cap hit. Cal Petersen has struggled so they may not be in a rush to move his. He doesn’t have any trade protection. Would it cost Nick Robertson and a third-round pick?

4. Dan Vladar – Calgary Flames – $750,000 this year and $2.2 million for the next two years. It may cost more to acquire given his age, just 25, and contract situation. The Flames may want to keep given this as well.

5. Anton Khudobin – Dallas Stars – $3.33 million. The Stars can’t even afford to recall him when Jake Oettinger was hurt. Counting $2.2 million on the books for the Stars while he’s in the AHL. His contract may not work for the Maple Leafs either. Could the Stars retain a portion?