NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Canadiens could put together an offer for Laine

Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette: The Montreal Canadiens have already added to their blue line this offseason, and brought in a backup for Carey Price. One thing they could still use is a scoring winger, and Patrik Laine‘s name is in the rumor mill.

The Winnipeg Jets could use a second-line center and some help on the blue line.

The Canadiens have Max Domi at center to offer. On defense, they have Brett Kulak, and could include a prospect like Cale Fleury or Noah Juulsen. If the Canadiens toss in their first-round pick (No. 16)s, could the Jets turn down that offer?

Fitting in Laine’s cap hit next season wouldn’t be an issue, but it might get tricky after that.

Lightning have two big offer sheet targets … GM BriseBois already working the phones as he may need to move out money

TSN: The Tampa Bay Lightning have pending restricted free agents in Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli. Given their current salary cap position, both players could become offer sheet targets.

The Lightning may have just won the Stanley Cup but from to people around the league, GM Julien BriseBois is already on the phone to see what potential options are out there according to Pierre LeBrun.