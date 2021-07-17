NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Won’t Protect Carey Price For The Expansion Draft

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that the Montreal Canadiens won’t be protecting goaltender Carey Price, but will protect Jake Allen.

Price agreed to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft.

Price has a lot left on his contract and they don’t think that Seattle would select him.

Chris Johnston: Price is owed a $11 million signing bonus in September. That would be a big upfront payout if the Kraken were to select him.

The waiving of the no-movement clause is only for the expansion draft. If he’s claimed by Seattle and they were to try and trade him, he would need to approve the trade.

Arpon Basu: “This is interesting, to say the least. Outside the box way of keeping Jake Allen with Price’s contract serving as a deterrent. But it’s a risky play for sure.”

Lowtide: “Carey Price is long into a storied career. His cap hit is beyond his on-ice value. Montreal made a good hockey decision. Expect there’s little chance Kraken take him. Seattle would benefit from his presence and he could be a fantastic ambassador for the game in the Pacific NW.”

Kevin Weekes: “Re Carey Price ; one of the best goalies in @CanadiensMTL prestigious franchise history. He’s from B.C, and played for @TheWHL @TCAmericans in Washington state. This would be huge on/off the ice IF the @SeattleKraken were to select him.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The soon-to-be 34-year old Price has five years left on his deal at a $10.5 million cap hit.

Ryan S. Clark says that GM Ron Francis has the go-ahead to spend to the cap but the contract isn’t easy to build around.

Arpon Basu adds the Canadiens would have lost Jake Allen if they didn’t be Price to waive. Price is owed about $44 million over the final five years. If he is selected the Canadiens would be out of his big contract.