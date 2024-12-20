NHL Rumors: More on the Canucks-Sabres Spitballing Trade Idea

Friedman discusses his Canucks-Sabres spitballing trade idea

Donnie and Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie and Dhali Show talking about Friedman’s spitballing trade proposal involving the Vancouver Canucks and Buffalo Sabres.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “I got to go back Elliotte to (Dylan) Cozens and (Bowen) Byram. You set the city on fire morning. No one else does it like you. But was that you spitballing or you hearing like, (Elias) Petterson for Cozens and Byram? Like, what was it this morning when you on your great podcast announced that?”

Friedman: “You know, that was, that was spitballing. You know, like, I like, I think this look, like, do I think the Canucks have talked to Buffalo? Yeah, I do. Do I think the Sabres have talked to the Canucks? Yes, I do. Do I think that that’s the exact combination that they’ve talked about? No, I don’t know that.

But, I mean, look like, I think the two teams have talked to each other. I think the, the Sabres have players the Canucks like. I mean, you’ve talked about their interest that they, like the Byram’s the kind of guy that they would like before, Rick.

And I think the like, like, I think the Canucks have players, like the Sabres, it sounds crazy to say, because they’ve lost 10 in a row, but they don’t want to make their team worse. Like, they look at their team on paper and they think their team should be better than it is. So if you’re going to make a deal with them and you’re going to take a good player off their roster, like, what’s the match? And so I think, like, that’s what I’m doing there.

I do think that the two teams have talked. I do think they’ve talked about players. Like, to me, that’s just me putting an idea together. But I can’t say that that’s something that’s been on the table for both those sides.

But I can say this, I could see Vancouver being interested in those players, and I could see Buffalo being interested in Pettersson. Like, if all those players would be available, there would be, like, again, like with Cozens, there’d be a lineup of teams who want those guys.”

Dhaliwal: “Yep, yep.”

Friedman: “And it’s very obvious, and you know what, it’s very obvious guys, like, all you have to do is listen to (Rick) Tocchet and to (Jim) Rutherford, they don’t, there’s something about their mix right now that they don’t like.”

Dhaliwal: “Bingo. Bingo.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.